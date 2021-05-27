藍韜文與王毅通電話　強調英國深切關注香港情況

撰文：何文翰
最後更新日期：
英國外交大臣藍韜文（Dominic Raab）5月27日與中國外長王毅通電話。藍韜文在Twitter發文稱，他在通話中強調英國深切關注香港情況，以及聯合國需要不受約束地進入新疆。
藍韜文27日在推文稱，他與王毅談到在「氣候變化」及「衛生問題」等全球挑戰上合作的重要性。他又指，英國深切關注香港情況，以及聯合國需要不受約束地進入新疆。
↓藍韜文在Twitter發文
Today I spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the importance of working together on global challenges such as climate change and health. I underlined the UK's deep concern at the situation in Hong Kong and the need for the UN to have unfettered access to Xinjiang. pic.twitter.com/tgSrEDrkec— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 27, 2021
英國外交、英聯邦和發展事務部（Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office）的新聞稿指出，二人結束通話前，同意兩國從貿易到應對生物多樣性的喪失（biodiversity loss）問題上，都有合作的機會，並表示他們期待在這些議題展開進一步討論。