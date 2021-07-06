中美官員就朝鮮問題通話　劉曉明：美方應重視解決朝方正當關切

中國外交部網站7月6日表示，中國政府朝鮮半島事務特別代表劉曉明當天應約與美國國務院對朝政策特別代表金聖（Sung Kim）通電話。

外交部稱，劉曉明闡述中方對半島問題的立場和對美對朝政策審議結果的看法，強調應按照「雙軌並進」思路和分階段、同步走原則推進政治解決半島問題進程，美方應重視解決朝方正當合理關切，支持朝韓和解合作。

據外交部指，金聖表示美方致力於通過外交方式解決半島問題，希望儘快與朝恢復對話接觸，支持朝韓改善關係。

外交部又稱，雙方同意保持溝通。劉曉明之後也在Twitter上發布了自己與金聖通話的消息。

