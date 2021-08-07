蘋果公司新軟件掃瞄用戶手機照片　WhatsApp直言是監控系統

撰文：房伊媚
出版：更新：

美國蘋果公司（Apple Inc.）8月5日公布，公司計劃推出旨在識別與報告收集兒童色情圖像的新軟件。Facebook旗下即時通訊應用程式WhatsApp於7日稱它是一個「監控系統，以及不會採用這系統。

WhatsApp行政總裁卡思卡特（Will Cathcart）7日在Twitter推文稱，已讀到蘋果的資訊，他為此擔心：「我認為這是錯的方法，以及全球所有人在私隱方面的倒退。」

WhatsApp：圖為路透社發布日期為7月13日的設計圖片，顯示手機中的WhatsApp標誌。（Reuters）

卡思卡特稱：「蘋果建構及營運一個可非常容易地用於掃瞄私人內容、掃瞄任何蘋果及政府決定其想控制的內容的監控系統。」

卡思卡特亦提出，不知系統會在什麼程度上被中國及其他國家利用，或是被間諜軟件公司濫用。

蘋果發言人對卡思卡特的言論提出異議，稱用家可選擇不啟動iCloud Photos。蘋果亦指出，系統已設定偵測特定機構來說是已知的兒童性虐待製品（child sexual abuse material，CSAM），包括國家失蹤和受虐兒童中心（National Center for Missing & Exploited Children，NCMEC）。

兒童性侵
WhatsApp
Apple
facebook
美國
發表評論...