蘋果公司新軟件掃瞄用戶手機照片　WhatsApp直言是監控系統

美國蘋果公司（Apple Inc.）8月5日公布，公司計劃推出旨在識別與報告收集兒童色情圖像的新軟件。Facebook旗下即時通訊應用程式WhatsApp於7日稱它是一個「監控系統，以及不會採用這系統。
WhatsApp行政總裁卡思卡特（Will Cathcart）7日在Twitter推文稱，已讀到蘋果的資訊，他為此擔心：「我認為這是錯的方法，以及全球所有人在私隱方面的倒退。」
卡思卡特稱：「蘋果建構及營運一個可非常容易地用於掃瞄私人內容、掃瞄任何蘋果及政府決定其想控制的內容的監控系統。」
卡思卡特亦提出，不知系統會在什麼程度上被中國及其他國家利用，或是被間諜軟件公司濫用。
I read the information Apple put out yesterday and I'm concerned. I think this is the wrong approach and a setback for people's privacy all over the world.— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 6, 2021
People have asked if we'll adopt this system for WhatsApp. The answer is no.
Will this system be used in China? What content will they consider illegal there and how will we ever know? How will they manage requests from governments all around the world to add other types of content to the list for scanning?— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 6, 2021
蘋果發言人對卡思卡特的言論提出異議，稱用家可選擇不啟動iCloud Photos。蘋果亦指出，系統已設定偵測特定機構來說是已知的兒童性虐待製品（child sexual abuse material，CSAM），包括國家失蹤和受虐兒童中心（National Center for Missing & Exploited Children，NCMEC）。