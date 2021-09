畿內亞疑發生政變　傳出總統被拘＋叛軍宣布解散政府

CONFIRMED

🇬🇳Guinea's President Alpha Conde has been DEPOSED and ARRESTED by Guinean ELite GFS Army led by Lt.Col Mamady Doumbouya;a former French Army Legionnaire.



CNRD Junta has Announced Dissolution of Government,the Constitution and Closure of Borders.#Guinea Conakry #Kibaro pic.twitter.com/qvPXGHww9x