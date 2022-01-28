拜登警告澤連斯基　俄2月可能侵烏　美國安會急澄清

美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）被指1月27日與烏克蘭總統澤連斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）通話時警告稱，現時幾乎肯定俄羅斯會在2月侵烏，或會洗劫烏克蘭首都基輔。美國家安全委員會（NSC）發言人不久在Twitter發文否認。
拜登這個說法不見於白宮或澤連斯基的聲明，而是一匿名烏克蘭官員告訴美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）。
CNN記者引述這名官員稱，拜登對澤連斯基說，一旦地面結冰，現在幾乎確定俄羅斯會入侵。拜登說烏克蘭首都基輔（Kiev）或會被「洗劫」，俄軍或會企圖佔領它，籲澤連斯基為可能的衝擊做準備。
A Russian invasion is now virtually certain once the ground freezes, Biden said to Zelensky, a senior Ukrainian official told @mchancecnn. Kyiv could be “sacked," Russian forces may attempt to occupy it, “prepare for impact”, Biden said, according to this official.— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) January 27, 2022
NSC發言人霍恩（Emily Horne）不足1小時便以Twitter發文回應，稱報道內容不是真的。她稱，拜登所說俄羅斯顯然可能在2月入侵鳥克蘭，他之前已公開說過這個，而美國數月來都已就此警告。所有多於或不同於美方官方說法的報道，都是完全錯誤的。
This is not true. President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has previously said this publicly & we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false. https://t.co/chkFOhwWHn— Emily Horne (@emilyhorne46) January 27, 2022