歐盟：伊朗核談判由於「外部因素」需要暫停

歐盟3月11日稱，有關恢復履行《聯合全面行動計劃》（JCPOA，簡稱伊朗核協議）的談判「需要暫停」。
歐盟外交與安全政策高級代表博雷利（Josep Borrell）在Twitter發文稱由於「外部因素」導致進度延遲，談判需要暫停。
他說最終文本已準備好。他稱，身為談判的協調員，他與其團隊會繼續與JCPOA所有參與者及美國對克服目前的狀況以及達成協議。
A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 11, 2022
A final text is essentially ready and on the table.
As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.
伊朗外交部發言人稱，暫停核談判可能有助於最終回歸協議，沒有外部因素可以影響到大家共同達成協議的意願。