里安納度狄卡比奧籲年輕人參與巴西大選投票 總統留言諷刺
奧斯卡影帝里安納度狄卡比奧（Leonardo DiCaprio）4月28日在Twitter上呼籲巴西年輕人參與巴西大選投票，以選出適合的國家領導人，並講述保護環境、對抗氣候變化的重要。巴西總統博爾索納羅（Jair Bolsonaro）4月29日留言，諷刺里安納度狄卡比奧的言論。
里安納度狄卡比奧4月28日在Twitter發文表示，巴西是亞馬遜雨林及其他對氣候變化至關重要的生態系統的所在地。他寫道：「那裏發生的事情對我們所有人都很重要，年輕人投票是推動改變、令星球變健康的關鍵。」
里安納度狄卡比奧在帖文中提及巴西民眾須在5月4日前登記成為選民，並附上介紹登記程序的網站網址。
Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 28, 2022
What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit https://t.co/0mKrfxLdRR #tiraotitulohoje
博爾索納羅4月29日在Twitter回應里安納度狄卡比奧的言論，他先感謝對方支持巴西選舉，並表示讓每個巴西人都參與投票非常重要。
隨後博爾索納羅語帶諷刺地指：「我們的人民將決定他們是想保留對亞馬遜雨林的主權，還是想讓為外國特殊利益服務的騙子統治國家。」他之後讚揚里安納度狄卡比奧在電影《復仇勇者》（The Revenant）中的表現。
- Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant! 👍 https://t.co/kg3b6rmPCw— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022
博爾索納羅削減國內的環境保護措施，他一直都受到環保組織的廣泛批評。他與里安納度狄卡比奧曾有過節，2019年批評對方資助當地「縱火」，里安納度狄卡比奧之後否認。