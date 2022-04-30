里安納度狄卡比奧籲年輕人參與巴西大選投票　總統留言諷刺

奧斯卡影帝里安納度狄卡比奧（Leonardo DiCaprio）4月28日在Twitter上呼籲巴西年輕人參與巴西大選投票，以選出適合的國家領導人，並講述保護環境、對抗氣候變化的重要。巴西總統博爾索納羅（Jair Bolsonaro）4月29日留言，諷刺里安納度狄卡比奧的言論。

里安納度狄卡比奧4月28日在Twitter發文表示，巴西是亞馬遜雨林及其他對氣候變化至關重要的生態系統的所在地。他寫道：「那裏發生的事情對我們所有人都很重要，年輕人投票是推動改變、令星球變健康的關鍵。」

里安納度狄卡比奧在帖文中提及巴西民眾須在5月4日前登記成為選民，並附上介紹登記程序的網站網址。

博爾索納羅4月29日在Twitter回應里安納度狄卡比奧的言論，他先感謝對方支持巴西選舉，並表示讓每個巴西人都參與投票非常重要。

隨後博爾索納羅語帶諷刺地指：「我們的人民將決定他們是想保留對亞馬遜雨林的主權，還是想讓為外國特殊利益服務的騙子統治國家。」他之後讚揚里安納度狄卡比奧在電影《復仇勇者》（The Revenant）中的表現。

博爾索納羅削減國內的環境保護措施，他一直都受到環保組織的廣泛批評。他與里安納度狄卡比奧曾有過節，2019年批評對方資助當地「縱火」，里安納度狄卡比奧之後否認。

