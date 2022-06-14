加拿大總理杜魯多再次感染新冠病毒　Twitter發文稱感覺良好

撰文：蕭通


加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）在Twitter表示，自己的新冠病毒檢測結果呈陽性，這是杜魯多第二次感染新冠病毒。

杜魯多周一(13日)在Twitter發文，指他的新冠病毒檢測結果呈陽性，將遵循公共衛生指南並自我隔離。杜魯多指，自己有接種新冠疫苗，目前感覺良好。他呼籲民眾接種疫苗，做好防護。

杜魯多是第二次感染新冠病毒，他今年1月底亦曾告感染。

杜魯多上星期在美國洛杉磯參加第九屆美洲峰會，週末剛剛返回加拿大。

新冠肺炎
加拿大
杜魯多
