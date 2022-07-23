波士頓地鐵過橋時變「火車」起火 乘客跳河逃生幸無大礙
熱浪席捲美國東南部，多地連日超過33度。麻薩諸塞州波士頓一架地鐵列車在駛至河邊渡河期間起火，乘客要緊急爬窗逃生，有乘客更直接從橋上跳到河中，倖最終無人受傷。
事發7月21日早上，波士頓地鐵橙線一架載有約200人的列車，在駛至米斯蒂克河，前往組裝廠站（Assembly station）時，在橋上突然起火。
據目擊者遙望的拍攝片段，第一卡的列車首先起火。列車即時停駛後緊急切斷了路軌電源。有車內乘客指當時停到巨大的爆炸及撞擊聲音，煙霧亦瞬速從車廂內湧出。
The burning train near Boston, United States of America. pic.twitter.com/ez4YXW50r3— Abhai Srivastava (@abhaithegr8) July 22, 2022
乘客擊碎了玻璃窗，爬出了車廂，其中一人更直接翻越路軌跳到河中。火勢似乎未有持續蔓延，所有乘客得以逃生。當地傳媒報道指，所有乘客沒有受傷，包括從橋上跳到河中的人，亦成功自行游泳上岸。
不過有乘客指當時有人嘗試打開列車緊急逃生門但失敗，才要擊碎玻璃從窗外逃出。現時未知詳細起火原因，有指可能是列車老舊，零件鬆脫造成的意外，或與熱浪有關，英國一條鐵路在日前才因炎熱天氣起火自焚。
↓↓有乘客跳河逃生，成功自行游泳上岸
New video shows a person in the water after an Orange Line train broke down and started smoking over the Mystic River.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022
Riders had to climb off the train on to the tracks and walk back to the station. Witnesses say one person even jumped into the water. pic.twitter.com/Gvimj7krf9
NEW: Video shows Orange Line riders jumping out of windows after a train car caught on fire over the Mystic River.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022
The MBTA says a person even jumped from the bridge into the water. They declined medical attention. pic.twitter.com/xTdSWFlP2L