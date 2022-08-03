佩洛西抵台後發聲明：訪台與美國長期政策絲毫不矛盾｜中英對照

美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）8月2日晚飛抵台灣，她抵達後通過其辦公室發表聲明。

她稱：「我們的國會代表團訪問台灣，彰顯美國支持台灣充滿活力的民主的、堅定不移的承諾。」

她說：「我們的訪問是我們更廣泛的印度-太平洋之旅的一部份——包括新加坡、馬來西亞、韓國和日本——重點關注相互安全、經濟夥伴關係和民主治理。我們與台灣領導人的討論將集中在重申我們對我們的夥伴的支持以及促進我們的共同利益，包括推進一個自由和開放的印太地區。在今天世界面臨專制與民主之間的選擇之際，美國與台灣2300萬民眾團結一致，比以往任何時候都更加重要。」

她稱率團訪問台灣與「台灣關係法」、美中三個聯合公報，以及對台六項保證等美國長期以來政策絲毫不矛盾（no way contradicts），美國繼續反對單方面改變現狀的努力。

以下為佩洛西聲明英文版本：



“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.

“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”