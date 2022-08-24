英法海底隧道列車故障 乘客被困逾5小時 有人恐慌症發作
英法海底隧道8月23日下午有列車故障，導致乘客被困逾5小時。事件發生時有乘客恐慌症發作，有人更形容現場情況有如「災難片」。
I was on the broken down train. Now sitting on a cargo train that has trouble gaining traction. pic.twitter.com/qa0AYPsulh— Michael Harrison (@Michael84143013) August 23, 2022
英法海底隧道一架於23日下午3時50分由法國加來（Calais）開往英國福克斯通（Folkestone）的「歐洲隧道穿梭列車」（Eurotunnel Le Shuttle，暫譯）故障。車上乘客須下車，一些人帶着行李、拖着小狗疏散，看起來很狼狽。
乘客下車後，被安排徒步經緊急服務隧道疏散。他們其後登上另一架列車，最終抵達福克斯通站。
Evacuation @LeShuttle pic.twitter.com/Swze6OxEHP— Orinta (@OrintaGarmata) August 24, 2022
英國廣播公司（BBC）24日稱，37歲乘客費洛斯（Sarah Fellows）對PA媒體通訊社 （PA）說，她覺得英法海底隧道中的服務隧道是「可怕的」。她稱：「這就像一部災難片。你只是走向深淵，不知道發生什麼事。我們都不得不待在長長的隊伍中、留在海底。」她指當時有一個女人在隧道中哭泣，另一個獨行的女人恐慌症發作。
乘客哈里森（Michael Harrison）表示，他當時於3時50分上車，約10分鐘後列車上的燈熄滅，列車停了下來。他指經過6小時後，他才抵達福克斯通。
A train has broken down in the tunnel and we are in the process of transferring customers to a separate passenger shuttle via the service tunnel, to return to our Folkestone terminal. We apologise sincerely for this inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/w98HZPAU7M— Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) August 23, 2022