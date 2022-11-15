烏克蘭局勢︱基輔再遭導彈襲擊　影片顯示有住宅遇襲後起火

撰文：成依華
俄羅斯與烏克蘭的戰爭自2月底起持續至今，烏克蘭11月15日表示，首都基輔再度受到俄羅斯導彈襲擊，烏方官員稱，初步知道有兩棟住宅建築遭擊中。

據烏媒The Kyiv Independent報道，官員公布的影片顯示有一棟約5層高的住宅遇襲後起火。

烏克蘭內務部長顧問格拉先科（Anton Gerashchenko）在Twitter表示，根據初步資訊，有兩棟住宅建築物被打中。

