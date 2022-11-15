烏克蘭局勢︱基輔再遭導彈襲擊 影片顯示有住宅遇襲後起火
撰文：成依華
俄羅斯與烏克蘭的戰爭自2月底起持續至今，烏克蘭11月15日表示，首都基輔再度受到俄羅斯導彈襲擊，烏方官員稱，初步知道有兩棟住宅建築遭擊中。
據烏媒The Kyiv Independent報道，官員公布的影片顯示有一棟約5層高的住宅遇襲後起火。
This video published by Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building on fire following a Russian missile attack on central Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 15, 2022
According to the official, Russia hit 2 residential buildings on Nov. 14. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/uJ0VLmTDXQ
烏克蘭內務部長顧問格拉先科（Anton Gerashchenko）在Twitter表示，根據初步資訊，有兩棟住宅建築物被打中。
Russian missile attack on Kyiv.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 15, 2022
By preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit.
Several rockets were shot down by air defense.
Rescuers and doctors are at work already, - @Vitaliy_Klychko