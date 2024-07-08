香港小姐｜佳麗郭恩程爆合約糾紛　TVB發聲明：已交法律部門處理

《2024年香港小姐競選》參選佳麗郭恩程疑爆出合約糾紛，早前有指參選佳麗向TVB隱瞞已簽約一間娛樂公司，後爆出合約糾紛，今（7月8日）無綫（TVB）方面發出聲明。

郭恩程參加《2024年香港小姐競選》。（資料圖片）

郭恩程 Kelly Kwok 23 178 專上程度 模特兒/舞蹈導師。

聲明全文如下：

聲 明

Statement

(2024 年 7 月 8 日-香港) 《香港小姐》選美競賽一直堅持嚴格的公正性標準，有關 郭恩程合約事件目前已交由法律部門處理。在此過程中，本台暫無任何回應。

電視廣播有限公司

企業傳訊部

(08th July, 2024 – Hong Kong) Miss Hong Kong Pageant consistently upholds

stringent standards of fairness. The Kelly Kwok’s contract incident is currently being

handled by the legal department. During this process, no public statements will be

provided.

Corporate Communications Division

Television Broadcasts Limited