【多圖】小天后Ariana Grande都只排第四　全球最美女人係邊個？

根據外媒報道，最近有一名對五官比例有研究的英國整形醫生Dr. Julian De Silva利用古希臘人發明的數學方程式計算五官與臉型，形成一套Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi（美貌的黃金比例）準則，這名醫生就利用這個準則去量度不同的明星臉孔，從而得出「最球最美女人」的排名，而位列榜首的就是人氣超模Bella Hadid，成功得到這個名銜！
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
根據Dr. Julian De Silva的IG帖文，現年23歲的Bella Hadid的五官與臉型跟完美臉孔比較達94.35%的吻合度，而下巴更高達99.7%符合度，近乎完美！事實上，Bella Hadid現時是炙手可熱的模特兒，在IG坐擁2千6百萬的粉絲，人氣爆燈。不過令人跌眼鏡的是Bella Hadid的家姐Gigi Hadid就榜上無名。
Bella登最美臉孔榜首。（Instagram@bellahadid）
而排名第二的是38歲的美國天后級歌手Beyoncé，她的歌唱實力無容置疑，但原來她的樣子跟完美比例也非常接近，高達92.44%。
位列第2的Beyoncé。（Instagram@beyonce）
緊隨其後第3-5位的美麗臉孔分別是美國演員Amber Heard（91.85%）﹑美國巨肺小天后Ariana Grande（91.81%）和另一位天后歌手Taylor Swift（91.64%）。
