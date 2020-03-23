落選港姐廖倬竩變明珠台主播突圍　曬流利英語網民勁讚

講到去年港姐的代表，大家可能只記得冠軍黃嘉雯（Carmaney）和「高妹」楊詠彤（Katy），不過十強當中的廖倬竩（Ivy）雖未有得獎，但卻成功突圍而出，事關她近日以專業形象出現在明珠台財經節目《股市直擊》（Market Watch）報道美股走勢，一口流利的英語和甜美的樣子，着實令人眼前一亮！
Ivy穿起行政套裝做主持相當專業！（Instagram@ivyliu_iva）
現年24歲的Ivy，在大學畢業後，做過市場及公關部助理經理工作，志向是成為一位著名作家，並擁有自己生意。在去年參加港姐，在參選時，雖有網民指她有點似無綫小花江嘉敏，不過她的聲勢沒有其他佳麗大，決賽當晚，在首輪淘汰中落敗。不過，她也有意在幕前發展，所以在落選後加入了無綫，除了主持《股市直擊》外，她也曾以嘉賓身分上綜藝節目《姊妹淘》。Ivy也有在自己的IG分享主持的片段，無論是報道美股指數還是訪問嘉賓，她都能以流利英語從善如流，網民也留言大讚她的表現，更讚她又靚又叻，相信會吸引到不少粉絲。
Ivy參選2019港姐，決賽當晚，在首輪淘汰中落敗。（資料圖片）
Ivy在IG也會貼跟男友的合照，並寫長文分享他們的故事，原來他們拍拖兩年，更表示是由雙方父母介紹他們認識，她說：「我們經歷了很多高低，雖然相處並不容易，但無論我們在哪裏停留，我們每天在一起都很感恩。即使我不確定自己站在甚麼位置，但你依然伴着我。今天我知道自己的位置了，就是和你在一起。」Sweet爆！
Want to thank the production team & TVB for giving me this opportunity 🙏 . Onto tonight's highlights - FedEx missed Q2 expectations today and cut targets. Why is FedEx on headline today for market news? There are 2 main reasons: 1. FedEx & Amazon, an e-commerce giant, are facing off as the latter got into the shipping business. They cut ties earlier this year and stocks are down 16% since spring. 2. As are any other logistics company, FedEx’s business can act as a gauge for economic health & consumer spending. Are people buying things and getting them delivered? Global trade tensions may play a factor but macroeconomic sluggishness also weighs on profitability. . #economics #politics #marketnews #anchor #finance #marketwatch #股市直擊