謝嘉怡八號風球曬三點式泳照：希望大家安全，享受與家人的時光

今日(13/10)熱帶風暴「浪卡」襲港,天文台掛起8號風球,市民應盡量留在室內安全地方。應屆香港小姐冠軍謝嘉怡(Lisa)就趁颱風天曬三點式靚相,戴上太陽眼鏡的她穿上白色泳衣騷香肩,並寫着:「Wishing I was back at the beach today. It’s my first full day of being at home, since I was quarantine all those months ago. It’s making me want to go outdoors even more! Hope everyone stays safe whilst it’s a T8 outiside. And enjoy your day at home with you family.(希望今天可以去海灘,這是自我隔離多個月後第一次全日在家。讓我更想到郊外,希望大家8號風球下都安全,享受與家人共聚的時光。)網民大讚Lisa靚女,更希望她可以分享全身照。