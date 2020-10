39歲譚凱琪在IG宣布BB,她指今次BB像是staycation期間,兩人check in酒店時要出世,三人出來。她在IG出了兩次post,第一次很快便刪除了,有網民指該post她出BB出生時重6磅8,而第二個post則以一段英文說出感想:「This is my kind of memorable #staycation. Two people checking in and three people checking out. We feel really blessed to have this little precious one join our family. Mommy and Baby are doing fine. Thank you everybody for all your well wishes.」

恭喜晒!(IG@譚凱琪)