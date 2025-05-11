前TVB7線女星捱足12年　轉戰政商界曬豪華帆船出海放空生活極奢華

現年45歲的前TVB「御用丫鬟」李焯寧畢業於TVB第14期藝員訓練班，同期同學有馬國明、吳卓羲等，但她從演而來大多飾演閒角，在公司浮浮沉沉，捱足12年便毅然離開TVB，之後曾簽約HKTV拍劇，又拍過電影，其後進軍內地發展。直到李焯寧轉行從商，2021年更投身政界，獲委任為廣西壯族自治區南寧市政協。她近年更越來越富貴，不時大曬富貴生活。
李焯寧在2017年成立市場策劃公司，轉戰商界的她亦愈來愈富貴，不時出入馬場、私人會所、高級餐廳等等，又不時大曬Hermès手袋，包括Birkin、Mini Kelly、 Constance等，估計總值過百萬！早前李焯寧更決定再進修讀碩士，更發文為自己打氣：「忙都算，係要逼死自己為止！續上吧！向上吧！努力吧！」日前，她更以豪華帆船出海放空，更大歎香檳，非常奢華！
