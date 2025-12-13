鄭丹瑞70歲大壽與太太囡囡慶祝　即將榮升外公笑到見牙唔見眼

鄭丹瑞（旦哥）與初戀太太育有兩位千金，分別是大女鄭瑤（Zaneta）及細女鄭珉（Amanda），當中鄭瑤去年9月與金融才俊男友Jacob正式註冊結婚，榮升人妻，今年10月鄭瑤在IG宣布懷孕喜訊，即將做媽媽！上月底鄭丹瑞迎來70歲生日，太太及兩個囡囡齊齊為他慶生！

鄭瑤在社交平台分享合照，並寫道：「Happy 70th birthday to dad and happy birthday to my baby sister. 🥳🥳🥳I love you both and this was such a wonderfully fun night at our little local spot with all of our nearest and dearest 💕💕We're so lucky to have the people we have around us and may every day and subsequent year be just as if not even happier. I'm also glad we managed to persuade dad to do this。」除了祝賀爸爸同妹妹生日快樂之外，她亦表示希望未來的每一天、每一年都同樣幸福！相中所見，鄭丹瑞同太太及囡囡一起吹蠟燭，畫面溫馨！

