陳凱琳變大細路玩轉校園　祝大仔學前班畢業︰見證他的適應能力

29歲的陳凱琳（Grace）與鄭嘉穎結婚後育有兩子，大仔鄭承悅（Rafael）轉眼間已經兩歲半並完成學前預備班。今日（14日），Grace在社交平台上載與Rafael在校園的影片，兩母子玩得不亦樂乎，她更要Rafael說出「媽咪靚靚」、「媽咪正正」、「媽咪冇得頂」等等的句子，溫馨又搞笑。剪了冬菇頭的Rafael眼仔碌碌，認真可愛！



Grace以英文寫下感性留言：「I remember the first time I took Rafa to school, I was thinking: will he cry? Will he settle well? Is he going to make new friends? From playgroup to nursery, I have witnessed that he is just amazing at adapting to new situations. Always the first one running out of the house to get on the school bus, I can see how truly excited he is to go to school! Whenever I peek into class he’s always busy playing, singing, reading or running around. To the amazing teachers, staff and parents I’ve had a chance to talk to and get advice from —thank you for your kindness. Happy Graduation little dude! I love you 3000!（記得第一次帶Rafael上學時，我想他會哭嗎？會安頓下來嗎？會識到新朋友嗎？從Playgroup到學前預備班，我見證了他的適應能力，每次都是第一個從家裏跑出上校車的人，看得到他上學是多麼興奮！每次我偷看他上課時，他總是忙着彈琴、唱歌、看書或跑來跑去。感謝老師、工作人員和家長們給予的幫助。小傢伙，畢業快樂，我愛你3000！）」

