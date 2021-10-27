陳凱琳細佬Derek補辦喜酒簡約有格調　Grace升呢姑奶感動落淚

陳凱琳（Grace）孖生細佬Derek年頭宣布與女友拉埋天窗，日前就補辦三度延期的雞尾酒派對。「升呢」做姑奶的Grace今日（27日）在IG貼出多張酒會靚相，她穿上黑白色連身裙並與一對新人及家人興奮合照，場地佈置以紅白玫瑰為主，簡約得來十分有格調。



「升呢」做姑奶的Grace在IG貼出多張酒會靚相，她穿上黑白色連身裙並與一對新人以家人興奮合照。（IG/ @ghlchan）

Grace以英文寫下感受表示當日非常難忘，亦為一對新人送上最真摯的祝福：「happy tears, congratulations once again to my beloved brother and my stunning sister-in-law for tying the knot last weekend!beautiful reception, beautiful decor, beautiful cake, beautiful friends, and really darn cool parents really made this soirée an extremely memorable and touching one! sorry if i sound like a broken record, but i love you two sooooo incredibly much and pray that God blesses this marriage forever and ever（流下開心的眼淚，再次恭喜弟弟和弟婦，美麗的接待處、美麗的裝飾、美麗的蛋糕、美麗的朋友、帥氣的父母令這場晚會非常深刻和感動！雖然我不斷重覆，但真的非常愛你們，希望上帝永遠祝福這門親事。）」圈中好友包括胡杏兒、單文柔以及麥明詩均有留言恭賀一對新人。

點撃看Derek的雞尾酒派對現場：

