何雁詩透露BB六月出世未改名　媽媽操刀影仙氣孕照鄭俊弘派心打氣

懷孕六個月的何雁詩（Stephanie）不時在社交平台分享日常點滴，今日（19日），她在IG上載由何媽媽親自操刀的孕照，指懷孕期間身體出現很多變化，卻不是每樣變化都美麗。為了安慰以及重新肯定自己，她決定悉心打扮一番。Stephanie化上漂亮的妝容，穿起白色吊帶露背長裙，仙氣得來又帶點成熟性感女人味。帖文中，她透露BB三個月後就會出世，不過還未改名更詢問網民意見。圈中好友陳瀅、周志康等均留言大讚：「靚媽」，而鄭俊弘（Fred）則送上心心為老婆打氣。



Stephanie化上漂亮的妝容，穿起白色吊帶露背長裙，散發成熟女人味。（IG/ @honganc）

Stephanie的帖文如下：「Becoming a mama means countless changes in the body and not all of them are glamorous, on most days I’m fine with it knowing that I’m growing something beautiful but on some days I don’t really feel myself. So I decided to do what a girl likes, play dress up! Another way of reassuring myself that just because my body is creating something great, doesn’t mean I need to lose myself. On a side note: Baby Cheng still doesn’t have a name yet? Suggestions anyone? Photo taken by porpor (my mom) @ home. #6monthspregnant #3moretogo」。

懷孕六個月的何雁詩不時在社交平台分享日常點滴。(IG:honganc)