陳茵媺一家五口外出散步打扮勁少女　囡囡突然鬧情緒傷心爆喊

本港第五波疫情自月前爆發至今雖然稍有緩和，但防疫亦不可以鬆懈，陳茵媺 (Aimee) 與3個寶貝仔女一直都有留守家中抗疫，陳豪 (Moses) 除了工作外亦不會四圍去，一家五口近月都好少外出。Aimee今日凌晨就於IG post了幾張靚相，是他們一家人難得外出時影的，相中可見他們都換上了夏裝了，Aimee的打扮更是青春得像個少女。

陳豪與老婆陳茵媺及3個寶貝仔女。(陳茵媺IG)

Aimee留言表示：「Being couped 🏡 for up so long (anyone in the same boat?) it was nice for the #family to get a bit of excerise and fresh air. 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️ #nature #walkaroundtheneighborhood🌼🌹🌻☘️🌿🍀🌿Princess 👸 was a bit upset though and mama had to calm her down with a big hug. Still nice to be able to hold her as she is getting so tall!🥰 #lifewithkids #sweetgirl #gettingsobig #chanchanfamily #終於出去散步 #新鮮空氣 #小公主永遠是媽媽的小公主」她表示已困在家多時，能夠一家人出外散步真是太好了。他們只是在屋外四處走走呼吸一下新鮮空氣，可是孻女Camilla卻突然鬧情緒不開心，還傷心得哭了起來，要媽咪抱抱安撫。

