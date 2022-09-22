何雁詩手抱囝囝勁開心　Asher在媽媽胸前擘大口網民留言：BB餓了

現年29歲的何雁詩（Stephanie）自6月誕下囝囝後，就經常在社交平台大曬兩母子的溫馨時光。今日（22/9），她在IG上載手抱愛兒兼露出燦爛笑容的照片，並以英文寫下對囝囝的愛。在其中一張照片中，BB在何雁詩的胸前張大口，不少網民留言指：「BB要食奶奶啦」、「BB餓了」。



何雁詩手抱愛兒，笑得十分燦爛。（IG/ @honganc）

何雁詩在帖文中寫着：「My happy baby. I love seeing the world through his eyes where everything seems amusing, there are many times when the baby monitor sent us notifications saying that he cried, but in fact we was just cooing with joy. May all your days filled with laughter my little baby Asher. I love babies so much omg. (Esp my own) I think he got a bit confused in the second pic（我的快樂寶貝，我喜歡通過他的眼睛看世界，一切看起來都很有趣。嬰兒發來很多次哭的通知，但實際上我們非常高興。希望你的日子充滿歡笑，我的小寶Asher。我太喜歡寶寶了（尤其是我自己的），我想他在第二張照片感到有點困惑）」。