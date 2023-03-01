李雪瑩曬日落下溫馨全家幅　網民大讚保養得宜：咁多年都咁Fit！

現年37歲的前港姐李雪瑩（Crystal）與老公Andrew婚後三年抱兩，育有兩女。早前她們一家四口飛到布吉旅行，同陽光大玩遊戲，而Crystal連日來亦有在社交平台分享是次泰國之旅的靚相。



李雪瑩一家四口飛到布吉旅行，同陽光大玩遊戲。（IG圖片）

今日（1/3），她在IG貼出於日落前拍攝的全家幅寫上：「Our little family tradition, a photo at sunset in this spot. This platform on the infinity pool has seen our family grow over the years and holds a special place in our hearts. The numerous sunsets we have witnessed here are deeply ingrained in our memories and will always play a part in our story. Fun fact: Andrew proposed to me at this exact spot in 2016（我們家的小傳統，日落時在這個地方拍照。這個無邊際泳池上的平台，見證了我們家庭這些年來的成長，在我們心中佔有特別的位置。這裏看到的無數日落，深深印在我們的記憶裏，永遠扮演着重要角色，Andrew於2016年就在這向我求婚）」。Crystal分享數年來在同一地方拍下的照片，由兩口子變成一家四口，亦見證着女兒日漸長大。網民高呼甜蜜溫馨外，亦大讚Crystal保養得宜：「咁多年都係咁Fit！」

Crystal在IG貼出於日落前拍攝的全家幅。（IG圖片）

