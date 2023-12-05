陳茵媺大仔10歲生日顏值超越爸爸好靚仔　陳豪一舉動證超錫家人

視帝陳豪與老婆陳茵媺於2013年結婚，二人婚後育有三名小朋友，包括大仔Aiden、二仔Nathan以及孻女Camilla。陳茵媺一直過住少奶奶的生活，專心相夫教子，陳豪就努力拍劇賺錢養家，辛勤工作，男主外女主內，一家五口十分幸福。

陳豪陳茵媺一家五口。(ig圖片)

眨眼間，兩人的大仔Aiden今年已經10歲，陳茵媺今日（5日）在IG分享了一家人為仔仔慶生的溫馨合照，並留言寫道：「To my first born. You gave me all my "first" as a mama. Thank you for being the warmth of the house and the warmth of my heart ❤️. You've brought us so much joy ✨️for the past 10 years since you arrived into our lives. I will love you and cherish you until the end of time. Happy 10th Birthday to the brilliant, kind and playful Aiden. #yourthebest

Daddy @moses_chan_ thank goodness was able to come back for a few hours for a party over the weekend then it was just us on his actual d-day. But it was still lovely! 💕」指大仔給了她作為媽媽的無數個「第一次」，感謝仔仔在過去10年來帶來的無限溫暖與歡樂，大讚仔仔聰明又善良。她又感恩老公陳豪這個周末能返港數小時，來參加這個生日Party。陳豪原本正在深圳趕拍劇，特地請假幾小時陪家人。網民都紛紛留言為Aiden送上生日祝福，並讚他愈大愈靚仔。有網民甚至指他靚仔過爸爸陳豪。

