【元朗黑夜】球迷發起杯葛元朗足球隊　籲7.24大球場歌聲表態

元朗昨晚（21日）發生的「無差別打人」事件，大批持棍白衣人在元朗一帶，尤其元朗西鐵站隨意攻擊路過市民，甚至闖入西鐵攻擊車廂內乘客，孕婦亦不能倖免；市民致電報警卻不得要領，警方處理事件的手法亦受質疑。
暴力事件在本地球圈亦引起反應，有球迷發起杯葛由元朗區議會副主席、經民聯王威信出任主席的元朗足球隊，連登亦有網民呼籲在7月24日（周三）晚傑志對曼城的友誼賽，以歌聲表態。
傑志對曼城的「賽馬會傑志中心盃」，7月24日晚上8時在香港大球場展開，而英超「億萬大軍」曼城已於周日晚（21日）到港，今、明兩天會出席各大商業活動、賽前記招及公開訓練。
有網民在連登以《正式呼籲！星期三曼城對傑志21分鐘全場唱Do you Hear the People Sing》為題出文，呼籲入場球迷在比賽進行至21分鐘，合唱歌曲《Do You Hear the People Sing》，希望搏得支持加泰羅尼亞獨立的曼城主帥哥迪奧拿，就香港的情況作回應，文中同時稱，會在曼城的活動及比賽中展示標語；其後亦有網民發文，呼籲當日入場球迷穿上黑衣，配備眼罩、口罩、頭盔等示威裝備，以示抗議。
傑志對曼城的「賽馬會傑志中心盃」，7月24日晚上8時在香港大球場展開。（美聯社）
《Do You Hear the People Sing》
源自歌劇《孤星淚（Les Misérables）》，背景為1832年法國巴黎共和黨人起義，起義目的是推翻七月王朝。雖然起義以失敗告終，但歌曲被視為反極權統治的革命曲之一。
歌詞：
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the song of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes
Will you join in our crusade?
Who will be strong and stand with me?
Beyond the barricade
Is there a world you long to see?
Then join in the fight
That will give you the right to be free
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the song of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes
Will you give all you can give
So that our banner may advance?
Some will fall and some will live
Will you stand up and take your chance?
The blood of the martyrs
Will water the meadows of France
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the song of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes
元朗足球會主席王威信就元朗黑夜在Facebook發表聲明。（王威信Facebook）
王威信現身白衣人行兇現場 球迷號召杯葛元朗
元朗足球會主席王威信，昨日被拍得出現在白衣兇徒施襲現場，當時兇徒欲強行打開鐵站進入元朗西鐵站，王威信在片段中一度走近該車站，最後兇徒成功開閘闖入站內施暴。
王威信事後在個人Facebook專頁解釋，自己並無協助開閘，亦曾勸阻白衣人，卻未成功，自己最後亦為保護一名遇襲市民而遭白衣人士打至骨折，需送院做手術。王威信被問及昨日事件是否「警黑合作」，他僅稱沒有資料去評論。
有不少網民針對王威信作為元朗足球會主席的身份，號召杯葛元朗足球隊，網民湧入元朗足球隊Facebook專頁，聲言不會再支持；而球迷開設的專頁《大球場道》，亦呼籲球迷不要入場支持元朗：「請所有有良知的香港球迷，杯葛元朗隊賽事、狙擊元朗隊所有平台，直至王威信下台、道歉、合理交代為止。」獲得不少球迷留言響應。