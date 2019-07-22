【元朗黑夜】球迷發起杯葛元朗足球隊　籲7.24大球場歌聲表態

傑志對曼城的「賽馬會傑志中心盃」，7月24日晚上8時在香港大球場展開，而英超「億萬大軍」曼城已於周日晚（21日）到港，今、明兩天會出席各大商業活動、賽前記招及公開訓練。

有網民在連登以《正式呼籲！星期三曼城對傑志21分鐘全場唱Do you Hear the People Sing》為題出文，呼籲入場球迷在比賽進行至21分鐘，合唱歌曲《Do You Hear the People Sing》，希望搏得支持加泰羅尼亞獨立的曼城主帥哥迪奧拿，就香港的情況作回應，文中同時稱，會在曼城的活動及比賽中展示標語；其後亦有網民發文，呼籲當日入場球迷穿上黑衣，配備眼罩、口罩、頭盔等示威裝備，以示抗議。

《Do You Hear the People Sing》

源自歌劇《孤星淚（Les Misérables）》，背景為1832年法國巴黎共和黨人起義，起義目的是推翻七月王朝。雖然起義以失敗告終，但歌曲被視為反極權統治的革命曲之一。

歌詞：

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing the song of angry men?

It is the music of the people

Who will not be slaves again!

When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There is a life about to start

When tomorrow comes

Will you join in our crusade?

Who will be strong and stand with me?

Beyond the barricade

Is there a world you long to see?

Then join in the fight

That will give you the right to be free

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing the song of angry men?

It is the music of the people

Who will not be slaves again!

When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There is a life about to start

When tomorrow comes

Will you give all you can give

So that our banner may advance?

Some will fall and some will live

Will you stand up and take your chance?

The blood of the martyrs

Will water the meadows of France

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing the song of angry men?

It is the music of the people

Who will not be slaves again!

When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There is a life about to start

When tomorrow comes