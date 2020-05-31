George Floyd被殺｜The Rock三字訊息震撼支持者　矛頭直指特朗普

George Floyd死亡事件在全美國發酵，荷里活巨星兼前摔角界天王The Rock狄維莊遜（Dwayne Johnson）在Instagram親筆寫上Floyd死前所講三個字：「我無法呼吸」（I Can't Breath），一幅簡單的照片為1.8億追隨者帶來極大震撼。
非裔美國人被白人警察殺害的慘劇，日前在明尼阿波利斯市（Minneapolis）再度上演。跟之前不同的是，今次事件被旁觀市民拍下一段長近10分鐘的無刪剪影片，讓所有人目睹受害人George Floyd在完全沒有反抗的情況下，被白人警員用膝頭跪着頸部，並由活生生地呼救，到沒有反應兼失去意識。
被捕過程中Floyd已多次表明「很痛！我不能呼吸！拜託你！我無法呼吸！」惟警員沒有理會，最後Floyd再沒有動彈，送院後證實死亡。
前NFL球星Shannon Sharpe轉發事發片段（畫面或引起不安，請斟酌觀看）：
The Rock父親是非洲裔加拿大人，母親是薩摩亞人。這位荷里活一線影星自言過去數天仍為George Floyd的死亡感到震撼，他仍然未能理解為何這樣的事件會發生。
他用卡片寫上「I Can't Breathe」並附上George Floyd下款，並在Instagram寫下一段情理兼備的精彩長文，分享他的感受。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
The Rock精彩帖文中譯：
「過去數天我嘗試去理解George Floyd的死亡。那段影片。那個為吸一口氣的哀求。那個冷酷的回應。那種族歧視。那次殺害。那是我們一直以來的疾病。」
「我家庭中曾有人當警察。根據守則，當警察生命受到威脅時，有權使用武力。不過當一個男人已被戴上手扣，被壓在地上，已經不再是個威脅，而你的兄弟舉槍站在身旁監視，你的膝頭壓住他的頸部……不是背部，而是令對方不能吸入空氣的頸部，然後那男人掙扎着說：『求求你，我不能呼吸』。」
「警察守則必須成為道德守則。倫理守則。人性守則。必須意識到如果你不鬆開，那個男人就會死亡，因此當你決定不鬆開，你的動機就是要殺人。今次事件正是這樣。」
「當他呼吸困難時，George Floyd說：『警察先生我吸不到氣』。他足足說了這句話15次。不是一次。不是兩次。是15次。」
「那幾個警察將會被起訴，我很確定。為此事問責。但誰還應負上更大責任？」
「修復創傷的領導能力。更重要的是，帶來平等的領導能力。如果我們能夠將平等常規化，全部人也會是贏家。我為Floyd一家感到抱歉，你令我黯然神傷。現在就讓我們展開這個過程吧。」#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
The Rock由摔角界玩轉荷里活
矛頭直指特朗普
The Rock固然認為殺害George Floyd的警員應受審，但從下而上追本溯源，他認為問題出在社會平等問題上，矛頭直指經常涉及種族歧視甚至白人至上主義的美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）。
他的帖文獲得包括「水神」菲比斯（Michael Phelps）在內近190萬人讚好。除了這位一代摔角巨星外，多位不同年代NBA、NFL球星和社會名人等，紛紛為今次事件表態，希望真正為美國社會帶來轉變，類似慘劇不要再次發生。
NBA及美式足球明星齊發聲（按圖放大）：