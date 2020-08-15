罕見意外｜法國單車賽天氣突變　車手走避不及受傷　傷勢嚇怕網民

天有不測之風雲，Criterium du Dauphine單車賽日前便遇上一場超級大冰雹，車手紛紛走避，甚至要路旁觀眾營救。有人選擇冒險迎戰，賽後展露那片紅彤彤的背脊，傷勢駭人。
Criterium du Dauphine有「小環法」的稱號，每年7月於法國東南部舉行，是其中一個爬山車手最愛的賽事，至今有73年歷史。今年賽事因新冠肺炎疫情押後至8月舉行，日前第二站賽事更發生罕見意外。
Criterium du Dauphine單車賽景色怡人，但當天色一轉，就變成另一個恐怖故事。（Criterium du Dauphine官方Twitter）
第二站賽事由Vienne踩到Col de Porte，賽道全長132.5公里。此站冠軍、效力Jumbo–Visma的Primož Roglič衝線後，天色昏暗，下起微雨，不消一會，雨勢變大，更瞬間變成冰雹。
從多段Twitter短片所見，不少尚未完成賽事的車手紛紛推車走避，有車手走入路旁觀眾的帳幕， Primož Roglič隊友Tony Martin與一名車迷靠一塊吹氣膠墊遮頭，但後來冰雹愈下愈大，Tony Martin手腳並用爬上小山坡的樹下躲避，此時車隊職員趕至，更與Tony Martin一起協助車迷爬坡。
The LATE night show: If you still got the appetite for a horror movie : ” When all hail breaks loose”... Including narration by our riders. Enjoy. #CriteriumduDauphine pic.twitter.com/HY3gosjWZ3— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) August 13, 2020
單車賽事，炒車意外屬家常便飯，但因為落冰雹而受傷，十分罕見。（Tim Declercq Instagram）
賽道路面鋪滿冰雹，一片白濛濛，有車隊指冰雹大細與乒乓球無異，「天氣狀況恐怖」。效力Deceuninck-QuickStep車隊的Tim Declercq，賽後在Instagram上載限時動態，他整個背脊被冰雹打至紅腫，傷勢不輕，狀況駭人，他更寫道「如果Criterium du Dauphine還不夠折磨雙腿」。
早已完賽的前列車手，雖然逃過一劫，但頒獎典禮也是狼狽中完成，被視為環法大熱的Team INEOS車手富美賽後接受訪問時，忽然行起大雷，他也被嚇了一大跳。
🔊 SOUND ON 🔊— ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) August 13, 2020
Nothing like a little lightning storm to ruin your interview @chrisfroome 😆⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OHh6OuDljd
欣賞Criterium du Dauphine的法國東南部美景：
🎥 🇸🇮@rogla s’impose au col de Porte et endosse le #MaillotJaune. Résumé de la 2ème étape de ce #Dauphiné. 🚴🏻♂️— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) August 13, 2020
🎥 🇸🇮@rogla claims the stage win atop the Col de Porte and takes the overall lead. Highlights of Stage 2. 🚴🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/rRHthYMPFt