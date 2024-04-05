10 Hotels at Shanghai Disneyland｜Toy Story Hotel｜HKD $145

Shanghai Disney Family Hotel 2024! During holidays, families want to visit Shanghai Disneyland. Not only can they choose the official Disney hotel in the park, but they can also stay in hotels surrounding nearby Disney resorts. Our reporter compiled the top 10 Disney hotel recommendations, including the new Toy Story Hotel. There are also many convenient accommodations with the average per capita of

HKD$145. Let's take a look at the popular recommendations!

Hotel Recommendation [1]

Shanghai Pudong Theme Park Wassim Hotel Pudong Hotel

The hotel is about a 6-minute drive from Shanghai Metro Line 2. The transportation is very convenient, and it is very close to Shanghai Disneyland. The drive only takes about 10 minutes. In addition, the hotel also has scheduled shuttle buses between the Shanghai Airport and the hotel, so travelers with children traveling to Shanghai do not have to worry too much about the itinerary. In terms of hotel equipment, there are fitness and leisure facilities, including courtyard gardens, indoor heated swimming pools, children's playgrounds, recreation and fitness centers, etc. The hotel will undergo renovations in 2023 and has received a nearly perfect score of 4.8/5 on Trip.com. Many travelers have commented that the hotel staff are attentive and the rooms are very comfortable and spacious, making it highly recommended.

Wassim Hotel (Shanghai Pudong Theme Park)

Price: Starting from HKD$227 per person (Comfortable King Room)

Address: No. 7099 Chuanzhou Highway, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Transportation: Metro Line 2, about 6 minutes' drive Minutes

Hotel Recommendation [2]

Shanghai Hyakumangoku Onsen Hotel

Opened in 2021, the hotel is a resort hotel integrating leisure, entertainment, dining and shopping. The hotel is located in the Disney Park, very close to the park, and is suitable for families preparing to enter the park. In addition, the hotel also has a hot spring, which travelers who feel tired after going to Disney may wish to try. It has a rating of 4.7/5 on Trip.com. Travelers say that the hotel's design is exquisite and has a full Japanese-style hotel feel. The hotel's environment is clean and hygienic, and there is a shopping mall and restaurant next to it. Even those who don't plan to enter the park may want to consider it.

room price: Starting from HKD$594 per person (Japanese-style special mini king room)

Address: No. 99 Shendi East Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Transportation: About 6 minutes' drive from Disney Station

Recommendation【3】

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Shanghai Disneyland is located in Pudong, Shanghai. The Shanghai Disneyland Hotel is a hotel that many Disney fans choose to stay at. In addition to not having to get up early to queue up and take a ride, you can also become a protagonist in a fairy tale world and live in a Disney-colorful place. Discharge in the exclusive star-rated hotel. The hotel provides different theme designs, such as Disney classic animations such as "The Little Mermaid", "Beauty and the Beast", "Cinderella", "The Lion King", etc. You can check in at any time!

room price: starting from $1,649 per person (deluxe garden view twin room)

Address: No. 1009 Shendi West Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Transportation: 26 minutes' walk from Disney Metro Station

Recommendation【4】

Shanghai Disney Resort·Toy Story Hotel (Toy Story Hotel)

The Toy Story Hotel in Shanghai Disneyland Resort opened as early as 2016. It is the world's first Disney hotel set in the animated "Toy Story" and has approximately 800 guest rooms. In every corner of the hotel, you can find movie elements from "Toy Story", and you will have the opportunity to meet characters such as Woody and Tris in the building. It has a 90% recommendation rating on Trip.com. Netizens said that the hotel staff are proactive and courteous, and that you can enter Disneyland an hour early when you check in!

room price: starting from $788 per person (twin room with garden view)

Address: No. 360 Shendi West Road, Chuansha New Town, Pudong New District, Shanghai (inside Shanghai Disneyland Resort)

Transportation : About 22 minutes’ walk from Disney Metro Station

Recommended hotels near Shanghai Disneyland

There are also many high-quality hotels in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, located near Shanghai Disneyland. If you are unable to successfully book a Shanghai Disneyland hotel, you can also consider popular hotels nearby. They are close to the park and are close to different Shanghai tourist attractions. Convenient transportation is also a good choice! In addition, friends who want to book tickets or package tickets can also pay attention to Shanghai Disneyland ticket discounts.

Hotel Recommendation [5]

Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone

If you can't stay at a hotel in the park area, Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone is a good choice! The hotel is located at the entrance to the main road of Shanghai Disney Resort, about 3 to 5 minutes' drive from Shanghai Disneyland. The hotel will provide free shuttle buses to and from Disney, Pudong Airport and Hongqiao at designated times every day, and no reservation is required, which is very convenient. The interior decoration is clean and tidy, the rooms are spacious and bright, and there are also children's playgrounds such as naughty castles, slides and mini houses, making it suitable for parents and children.

Room Price: Starting from HKD$275 per person (deluxe room)

Address: No. 17, Lane 3999, Xiupu Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Transportation: Approximate walk from Kangxin Highway Metro Station 6 minutes (approximately 3 to 5 minutes drive from Disneyland)

Hotel Recommendation [6]

Melia Shanghai Parkside

Melia Shanghai Parkside is very close to Disneyland and can be reached in about 12 minutes on foot. It is also close to attractions such as Guangming Ecological Park, Mosliyan Herb Garden, Shanghai Yiou Lai Shopping Village, etc. It is one of the most popular hotels for Shanghai travelers. select! The hotel specializes in garden-style bungalows, with a quiet environment, high quality, and very cost-effective! It also received a 94% recommendation rating on Trip.com. Not only did tourists praise the cleanliness of the rooms, but it was also very convenient to go to Disneyland. The attentive service of the staff left a deep impression on the guests.

Price: Starting from HKD$519 per person (deluxe king room)

Address: No. 151, Lane 818, Shendi West Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Transportation: About 24 minutes’ walk from Disney Metro Station (walk from Disneyland About 12 minutes)

Hotel Recommendation [7]

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

The Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Pudong is located in Pudong District, close to the seaside and connected to a shopping mall. It is quite close to the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Shanghai Ocean Aquarium. The hotel is located on the top floor of Lujiazui International Financial Center, and the rooms have beautiful views of the Huangpu River and the Bund! It has a rating of 4.7/5 on Trip.com. The hotel's staff will carefully explain the hotel's facilities to guests when they check in. Their attentive attitude earns guests a lot of points. Moreover, the rooms are spacious and some rooms can even enjoy the beautiful night view. , worth recommending to other travelers.

Price: Starting from KD$1,080 per person (deluxe room)

Address: Shanghai International Financial Center, No. 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Transportation: Lujiazui Metro Station, about 8 minutes’ walk

Hotel Recommendation【8】

Shanghai Future·Shangju Hotel (Future Shang Ju Hotel)

Future Shang Ju Hotel in Shanghai provides a free shuttle bus to and from Disneyland. Taking a taxi costs about 27 yuan, which is equally convenient. The hotel focuses on simple decoration style. There are Greenland Shopping Plaza, Bailian Shopping Center, Carrefour Supermarket, etc. nearby. It is also close to Pudong International Airport. You can also take the subway directly to the Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower, the Bund, Nanjing East Road Pedestrian Street, and the City God Temple. The house prices are not expensive and are very economical. select.

Price: Starting from HKD$145 per person (standard double room)

Address: No. 815, Miaojing Road, Chuansha New Town, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Transportation: About a 10-minute walk from Chuansha Metro Station

Hotel Recommendation [9]

Qimeng Guesthouse (Shanghai Xinyue Branch)

It’s so convenient to go to Disney! The overall B&B has both a romantic atmosphere and modern facilities, making it feel warm and welcoming. The room is clean, the yard is beautiful, and the photos are very photogenic. It has a 94% recommendation rating on Trip.com. Many travelers are attracted to the B&B by its appearance. They also think the B&B’s staff are very friendly and provide free shuttle service to and from Disneyland. The B&B also provides breakfast to travelers, which is definitely one of the places travelers should stay again.

Price: Starting from HKD$167 per person (Zhuzui)

Address: No. 12, Panjiazhai, Banlan Village, Chuansha New Town, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Hotel Recommendation [10]

Gokurakuyu Hot Spring Hotel Shanghai Chuansha

The hotel is about a 6-minute drive from Chuansha Station of Metro Line 2. Line 2 goes directly to Hongqiao International Airport and is next to Disneyland. In addition to the amusement park, there are also attractions worth taking children to such as the Wildlife Park and Chuansha Ancient City Wall Park. The hotel has facilities such as an indoor children's playground, a reading room, an open-air mixed bathing pool, a swimming pool, and a water children's playground, which are suitable for parents to have fun with their children. It has an 81% recommendation rating on Trip.com. In addition to having a large number of play equipment suitable for children, the most popular among tourists is that the hotel has a hot spring and a rich breakfast. It is worth recommending to tourists visiting Shanghai.

Price: Starting from HKD$168 per person (Japanese-style double room，public bathroom)

Address: No. 2, Lane 7076, Chuanzhou Highway, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Transportation: Distance from Disney About a 15-minute drive from the station

