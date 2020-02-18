傳奇電音人/ DJ Andrew Weatherall 肺栓塞去世終年 56 歲

傳奇音樂監製、DJ Andrew Weatherall 於香港時間 2 月 18 日早上因肺栓塞去世，終年 56 歲。

Andrew Weatherall 可以說時 DJ 界的經典傳奇人物，與多個著名音樂單位合作及製作 remix 歌曲，如 Primal Scream 、Beth Orton 、 Fuck Buttons 、 New Order 、 My Bloody Valentine 、 Björk 等等。他也在一系列夜場聖地如 Shoom 、 Sabresonic 、 Wrong Meeting 和 A Love From Outer Space 演出過，對英國的 dance 音樂文化、Techno Punk 音樂帶來深遠影響。

Weatherall 的經理人發表了以下聲明：

「我們深感遺憾地宣布，著名 DJ 和音樂家 Andrew Weatherall 在 2020 年 2 月 17 日星期一凌晨在倫敦 Whipps Cross 醫院去世。 死亡原因是肺栓塞。 他正在醫院接受治療，但不幸的是血塊傳到了他的心臟。 他的去世是迅速而安祥的。」

Primal Scream 、Gilles Peterson 、Carl Craig 等多位音樂人都對 Andrew 這位英國最重要的電音人離世作最後致敬

Andrew Weatherall 1963-2020.

肺栓塞（Pulmonary embolism，簡稱 PE），是指肺動脈遭到來自其他地方的物質，經過血液循環而阻塞肺動脈。肺栓塞的徵狀有呼吸困難、吸氣時胸痛，以及咳血等等，同時會呼吸急促、心跳加速，以及些微發燒。嚴重的病例可能會出現昏厥、休克，甚至猝死等。肺栓塞時常肇因於下肢血栓行至肺部，吸煙、中風或使用激素替代療法、患有肥胖等都會引發此症。

大家可重溫他 1996 年的《 Essential Mix 》

「Andrew Weatherall 已 50 歲了仍比你有型」的《 Thump 》訪問

RIP Andrew

