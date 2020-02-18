傳奇電音人/ DJ Andrew Weatherall 肺栓塞去世終年 56 歲

傳奇音樂監製、DJ Andrew Weatherall 於香港時間 2 月 18 日早上因肺栓塞去世，終年 56 歲。
Andrew Weatherall 可以說時 DJ 界的經典傳奇人物，與多個著名音樂單位合作及製作 remix 歌曲，如 Primal Scream 、Beth Orton 、 Fuck Buttons 、 New Order 、 My Bloody Valentine 、 Björk 等等。他也在一系列夜場聖地如 Shoom 、 Sabresonic 、 Wrong Meeting 和 A Love From Outer Space 演出過，對英國的 dance 音樂文化、Techno Punk 音樂帶來深遠影響。
Weatherall 的經理人發表了以下聲明：
「我們深感遺憾地宣布，著名 DJ 和音樂家 Andrew Weatherall 在 2020 年 2 月 17 日星期一凌晨在倫敦 Whipps Cross 醫院去世。 死亡原因是肺栓塞。 他正在醫院接受治療，但不幸的是血塊傳到了他的心臟。 他的去世是迅速而安祥的。」
Primal Scream 、Gilles Peterson 、Carl Craig 等多位音樂人都對 Andrew 這位英國最重要的電音人離世作最後致敬
hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture...— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) February 17, 2020
so sad to hear of his passing
RIP
Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I've known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I'm struggling to think of anything else that defines him. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 17, 2020
肺栓塞（Pulmonary embolism，簡稱 PE），是指肺動脈遭到來自其他地方的物質，經過血液循環而阻塞肺動脈。肺栓塞的徵狀有呼吸困難、吸氣時胸痛，以及咳血等等，同時會呼吸急促、心跳加速，以及些微發燒。嚴重的病例可能會出現昏厥、休克，甚至猝死等。肺栓塞時常肇因於下肢血栓行至肺部，吸煙、中風或使用激素替代療法、患有肥胖等都會引發此症。
RIP Andrew