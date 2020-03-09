Oneohtrix Point Never 與 Weeknd 首唱新歌《Scared to Live》

早在去年 9 月就有指歌手 The Weeknd 正與實驗音樂人 Oneohtrix Point Never aka Daniel Lopatin 聯合製作新曲作品。

當時 Oneohtrix Point Never（ OPN ）為由 Safdie 兄弟執導的電影《 Uncut Gems 》製作配樂，而剛巧 The Weeknd 又客串了電影的其中一角色，所以撮成了這個合作。

當時 Josh Safdie 說：「 The Weeknd 去了 OPN 的製作錄音室，弄了四至五首歌。」最後，在日前的美國長壽綜藝節目《 Saturday Night Live 》中，大家首次聽到了 The Weeknd 兩首將收錄在這個月推出的專輯《 After Hours 》的新歌，其中一首更是和 Oneohtrix Point Never 同台演出：

《 Scared To Live 》是 smaple 了 Elton John 的歌曲《 Your Song 》的，也有著典型的 OPN 電音旋律風格。專輯將於 3 月 20 日推出，除了《 Scared To Live 》外，暫時已知的收錄歌曲還有《 Blinding Lights, 》、《 Heartless 》和主題曲《 After Hours 》。