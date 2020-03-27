Bob Dylan 八年來新歌 - 用 17 分鐘唱出刺殺總統甘廼迪事件！

傳奇唱作神人 Bob Dylan，在相隔達八年之久的時間，終讓樂迷迎來新作，更是一首長達 17 分鐘的 epic 歌曲、以被刺殺的前美國總統甘廼迪（ John F. Kennedy aka JFK ）為題的《 Murders Most Foul 》。除了唱出了 JFK 被殺的當天的情況，也隱約地說出了美國在那一天後變得不再一樣，更點點有著陰謀論的暗示... 大家要扭大耳仔聽聽歌曲內有沒有 hidden message 了。

Bob Dylan 在美國時間昨午夜時份在官方 YouTube 頻道上載了八年來首支新曲，唱出了被形容為「 dark day in Dallas 」、1963 年美國總統甘廼迪的刺殺事件《 Murders Most Foul 》。

Bob 伯伯在 twitter 中分享了新作，說：「多謝所有樂迷對我的無條件支持，這是之前沒有推出過的歌曲，我覺得大家都有興趣的。上帝與你同在，大家要平安。」

歌曲 17 分鐘，暫未有官方的歌詞，但不少樂迷都聽了不少次，聽到了不少歌曲提到的「彩蛋」，有 The Beatles 的歌曲《 I Want to Hold Your Hand 》、Woodstock 音樂節等等。在開首，歌形容了JFK 被殺的當天的情況，期後，就唱出了美國社會的轉變。例如歌詞「 The day they killed him, someone said to me, son, the age of the Antichrist has just only begun, 」「 The soul of a nation’s been torn away, and it’s beginning to go into a slow decay… It’s 36 hours past judgement day. 」

當中有沒有聯繫到去陰謀論呢？見仁見智，但肯定的是，Bob Dylan 至少認為美國在那天起就不再一樣。

其實 Bob Dylan 會唱出有如一短篇故事的歌曲不計其數，即如在專輯《 Blood On the Tracks 》都有歌曲《 Tangled Up in Blue 》、《 Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts 》；1976 年又和 Jacques Levy 合寫了多首散文式歌曲、講述爭議性人物黑人拳手 Rubin Carter 的《 Hurricane 》和黑幫人物 Joe Gallo 的《 Joey 》，大家都不妨聽聽。