Pink Floyd 長老 Roger Waters 悼念傳奇歌手翻唱《 Paradise 》

《 Paradise 》一曲收錄在 John Prine 於 1971 年推出的同名處子專輯中，是一首很有意思的歌曲，訴說了 John Prine 的父親當年在肯德基當媒礦工人的事跡，則諷當時的媒礦公司 Peabody（ Peabody 現時仍是世上最大的私人礦公司）為了採礦和興建發電廠而催毁了一個小村莊 Paradise，這小村莊是真實地方，原址中還剩下的建築物也只有在發電廠不遠處的一個小墳場 Weir Cemetery。聽聽 Roger Waters 的翻唱版本：

John Prine 的歌曲以帶著幽默感去對不同的社會議題、事件作出抗議，《 Paradise 》其中一段歌詞可見一斑：

And daddy won't you take me back to Muhlenberg County

Down by the Green River where Paradise lay

Well, I'm sorry my son, but you're too late in asking

Mister Peabody's coal train has hauled it away

Then the coal company came with the world's largest shovel

And they tortured the timber and stripped all the land

Well, they dug for their coal till the land was forsaken

Then they wrote it all down as the progress of man