撒野作風再以時裝為題 《荊棘》來自CLOT的潮流凌角

撒野作風 WILDSTYLE RECORDS 以香港時裝品牌《 一丿》創作歌曲，今次 N.O.L.Y 向陳冠希主理的品牌 CLOT 經典的荊棘圖騰致敬。
默默做自己事，做好就突然發布作品的 WILDSTYLE RECORDS ，之前 YoungQueenz, N.O.L.Y ft. 柒羊 的 《一丿》，令這個本地品牌瞬間廣傳起來，同樣的班底再以本地品牌為題(由N.O.L.Y帶頭，YoungQueenz 執導MV，柒羊客串)，向在香港出發走向國際的CLOT 標誌性的「Alienegra 荊棘」致敬。
在 Instagram 查看這則帖子
[Ging Gik: Hybrid #1, Hybrid #2, Twins] Pieces above as seen in “Ging Gik” video were custom made for the project. They were made from used alienegra parkas from second-hand sources. More than 10 variations were drafted to reach the final product. Raw stitching and disjointed parts are present to demonstrate the DIY / Remake aesthetics. 1/1 not for commercial purposes. Art direction: @youngqueenz Creative direction: @hglf_noly, @dullboy1992 Execution: @dullboy1992 / @h2o_archive Original design: @ clot
《荊棘》MV中的荊棘外套，是製作團隊收集多件二手CLOT外套，再重新拆件，再縫制而成。N.O.L.Y、YoungQueenz、柒羊 亦在IG上載他他們的造型照，將本土文化以國際視野重塑，CLOT與撒野作風一直存有這種殺人的魅力。