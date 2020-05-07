撒野作風再以時裝為題 《荊棘》來自CLOT的潮流凌角

扭耳仔
撰文：
最後更新日期：

撒野作風 WILDSTYLE RECORDS 以香港時裝品牌《 一丿》創作歌曲，今次 N.O.L.Y 向陳冠希主理的品牌 CLOT 經典的荊棘圖騰致敬。

默默做自己事，做好就突然發布作品的 WILDSTYLE RECORDS ，之前 YoungQueenz, N.O.L.Y ft. 柒羊 的 《一丿》，令這個本地品牌瞬間廣傳起來，同樣的班底再以本地品牌為題(由N.O.L.Y帶頭，YoungQueenz 執導MV，柒羊客串)，向在香港出發走向國際的CLOT 標誌性的「Alienegra 荊棘」致敬。

《荊棘》MV中的荊棘外套，是製作團隊收集多件二手CLOT外套，再重新拆件，再縫制而成。N.O.L.Y、YoungQueenz、柒羊 亦在IG上載他他們的造型照，將本土文化以國際視野重塑，CLOT與撒野作風一直存有這種殺人的魅力。

X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。