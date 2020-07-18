Yo La Tengo 一口氣推五首歌新 LP 更開了 Bandcamp 專頁了！

美國 indie rock 樂隊 Yo La Tengo，對上一張專輯已是 2018 年的《 There's a Riot Going On 》了，但最近這個星期，樂隊以「 Rehearsal Session 」之名一口氣推出五首新歌，更是在他們新開的 Bandcamp 專頁上發布！

星期一時 Yo La Tengo 先發布了一首名為《 James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday) 》一曲：

其後再發布《 Georgia thinks it’s probably okay (Tuesday) 》、《 James gets up and watches mourning birds with Abraham (Wednesday) 》、《 Georgia considers the two blue ones (Thursday) 》和《 Ira searches for the slide, sort of (Friday) 》四首單曲，都是純音樂作品而在 Bandcamp 上看到，五首歌是為《 We have Amnesia Sometimes LP 》當中，即是新專輯啦？

Ira 說：「 4 月的時候，外面世界天翻地覆，對所有人來說都是沉重的。我們三個人決定在不會破壞州長墨菲制定下的規則的情況下在聚到我們在 Hoboken 的採排室，然後恢復 —— 「練習」似乎不是很好的形容 —— 算是在「玩」吧。James 在房間中間設好了麥克風，為我們偶然發現對未來有用的東西作準備。 現在我們決定發布一些我們剛做好的作品。」

大家可以在 Bandcamp 試聽，也可到 Yo La Tengo 的 YouTube 頻道收聽

<a href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/album/we-have-amnesia-sometimes">We Have Amnesia Sometimes by Yo La Tengo</a>

