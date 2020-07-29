Lana Del Rey 詩集 audiobook 專輯終有第一首作品上線

早在 4 月時，紐約 Baroque pop 女歌手 Lana Del Rey 宣布會推出她自己創作的詩結集成有聲書專輯，當中有 Lana 徐徐話語聲、配上天籟聲，及由 Jack Antonoff 製作的音樂，成了名為《 Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass 》一張特別的 audiobook 專輯，但樂迷 fans 等到今天，才真真正聽到這專輯的首支作品「曲目」！

Lana Del Rey 的首支口述式詩集作品名為《 LA Who Am I To Love You 》，是為將收錄在《 Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass 》的 audiobook 專輯：

Lana Del Rey 唱歌聲線獨特，說著話、說著詩句的聲音一樣令人著迷。《 LA Who Am I To Love You 》就有如 Lana 對身處洛杉磯、舊金山的一紙「情書」

And also, I can’t sleep without you / No one’s ever held me like you / Not quite tightly / But certainly I feel your body next to me / Smoking next to me / Vaping lightly next to me Lana Del Rey《 LA Who Am I To Love You 》

大家想買《 Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass 》來聽？到 Lana 官網看沒難度。

Lana 又曾在 5 月時在 Instagram 說有另一套口述式詩集《 behind the iron gates – insights from an institution 》，但一直又未有正式推出日期和 tracklist，只在 Instagram 的 IGTV 上載了其中一首《 patent leather do-over 》：

