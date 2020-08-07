Prince 重新發行專輯將收錄1986年未曾發布歌曲《Cosmic Day》

Prince 的產業持有者 The Prince Estate 最近發布了這位「紫色天王」34 年前未曾發行過的歌曲！

歌曲名字叫《Cosmic Day》，是 Prince 於 1986 年於 Sunset Sound, Studio 3 錄音室錄製，當時由 Susan Rogers 及 Coke Johnson 負責混音及後期製作。

歌曲上載得到，當然要經過 Remaster ，而且當大家一聽，就不其然聯想起都是 1986 年 Prince 取消推出的專輯《Camille》，當是 Prince 想以「第二身」Camille 推出作品，唱的歌都會以經過混音處理的高音假聲，如女主音一般。《Camille》取消推出，但不少當中的歌曲都收錄到了之後的專輯、1987 年的《Sign o’ the Time》，《Housequake》、《Strange Relationship》、《If I Was Your Girlfriend》，唯一仍未發布過的，是一首《Rebirth of the Flesh》。而 1986 年時 Prince 剛好是找來 Susan Rogers 為他主理錄音室錄音，這首《Cosmic Day》很可能是專輯《Camille》的開端。

再看一看《Cosmic Day》的手稿

大家 9 月時可以看到《Sign o’ the Time》的再版重新推出。當中收錄非常多首不同版本的專輯歌曲。

