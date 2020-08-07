Prince 重新發行專輯將收錄1986年未曾發布歌曲《Cosmic Day》

Prince 的產業持有者 The Prince Estate 最近發布了這位「紫色天王」34 年前未曾發行過的歌曲！
歌曲名字叫《Cosmic Day》，是 Prince 於 1986 年於 Sunset Sound, Studio 3 錄音室錄製，當時由 Susan Rogers 及 Coke Johnson 負責混音及後期製作。
歌曲上載得到，當然要經過 Remaster ，而且當大家一聽，就不其然聯想起都是 1986 年 Prince 取消推出的專輯《Camille》，當是 Prince 想以「第二身」Camille 推出作品，唱的歌都會以經過混音處理的高音假聲，如女主音一般。《Camille》取消推出，但不少當中的歌曲都收錄到了之後的專輯、1987 年的《Sign o’ the Time》，《Housequake》、《Strange Relationship》、《If I Was Your Girlfriend》，唯一仍未發布過的，是一首《Rebirth of the Flesh》。而 1986 年時 Prince 剛好是找來 Susan Rogers 為他主理錄音室錄音，這首《Cosmic Day》很可能是專輯《Camille》的開端。
再看一看《Cosmic Day》的手稿
The Prince Estate and @WarnerRecords are pleased to release the song and handwritten lyrics for "Cosmic Day" from Prince’s legendary vault. "Cosmic Day" was recorded on November 15, 1986 at Sunset Sound, and is one of the most revered recordings from the expanded reissue of Sign O’ The Times. Link in bio. #PrinceSOTT #Prince @sunsetsoundrecorders
大家 9 月時可以看到《Sign o’ the Time》的再版重新推出。當中收錄非常多首不同版本的專輯歌曲。
This September 25, The Prince Estate, in partnership with @warnerrecords, will reissue Prince’s epochal double album Sign O’ The Times via all physical, digital and streaming partners. 🟣 In addition to the newly remastered album, the Super Deluxe Edition features over 60 previously unreleased audio tracks and two complete concert recordings, including Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with Miles Davis. 🟣 Overflowing with musical ideas and topical lyrics that sound just as relevant today as they did when they were initially released, Prince’s iconic double album Sign O’ The Times captured the artist in a period of complete reinvention. The prolific period of late 1985 to early 1987 saw the dissolution of his band The Revolution, the construction of his innovative recording complex, @officialpaisleypark, and the creation (and ultimate abandonment) of the albums Dream Factory, Camille, and Crystal Ball. 🟣 The Super Deluxe #PrinceSOTT features a 120-page hardcover book containing handwritten lyrics for many of the songs from the era, unseen images by Jeff Katz, and liner notes by @davechappelle (in conversation w/ @candyTman), @LennyKravitz, Susan Rogers, Daphne A. Brooks, @slingshotannie & Duane Tudahl. 🟣 Pre-order the remastered, Deluxe and Super Deluxe reissues of #PrinceSOTT now via the official Prince Store (link in bio).
