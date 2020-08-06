New Order 第二張專輯推出特別版 回味 37 年前的新氣象

2020 年，本應是 New Order 與 Pet Shop Boys 一起舉行巡演的一年，當然現實永遠要令人失望。但樂迷仍可在今年得到 New Order 為大家帶來的一份寶物：他們 37 年前推出的第二張專輯《Power, Corruption & Lies》再版發行特別版。
《Power, Corruption & Lies》在 1983 年推出，是擁有前 Joy Division 成員 Bernard Sumner、Peter Hook 和 Stephen Morris 及 Gillian Gilbert 的 New Order 被公認最佳專輯的作品，一首《Age Of Consent》都已叫人回味無窮
單曲《Blue Monday》更在當年的卡式帶版本、1986 年美國 CD 版本加進了專輯中了。《Power, Corruption & Lies》的封套一樣由在 Joy Division 時期就合作的設計師 Peter Saville 主理，最著名是那個「Decoder」圖案和呈現出法國畫家 Henri Fantin-Latour 的畫作《A Basket of Roses》。
再發行的特別版名為《Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edtion》，套裝以 1983 年初版卡式帶的重製去推出黑膠，以及樂隊寫歌時未發行的歌曲。 當中還有 New Order 在 1982 年至 1984 年間的現場表演 DVD，Home Channel 4 TV 製作的電視紀錄片等，亦有共 48 頁的精裝書，內裡有珍貴照片和 Dave Simpson 為樂隊寫的文章。
《Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edtion》十月二日正式推出，現在可以預購。
