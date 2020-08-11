Hayley Williams 翻唱 Radiohead 唱成點？

alternative rock 樂隊 Paramore 女主音 Hayley Williams，最近在 Instagram 一連幾個星期五玩了一個「self-serenade」翻唱系列，之前唱過 Björk 的《Unison》、自己新個人專輯歌曲《Simmer》，來到系列的尾聲，她以 Radiohead 的《Fake Plastic Trees》作結。
在 Hayley Wiliiams 的 Instagram 上，看到她錄影了自己手機的螢幕，在 Voice Memos 中錄下了自己翻唱 Radiohead 的《Fake Plastic Trees》，聽到了起初她未進入狀態要重新來過，但很快她的悠悠聲線就來了：
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
for a while, anyway. the top requested song throughout my brief career in self-serenadism has been a @radiohead song. seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with. they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them. so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better. for a time i pretended to be over Radiohead (iiii knowwww) but good good things always find you and welcome you back. so, in admiration of one of the best bands of all time - and in humility to everyone who did *not* ask for this - here’s a self-serenade of “Fake Plastic Trees”. enjoy it if you can.
Hayley Williams 說在整個「self-serenade」系列中，最多人提議要唱 Radiohead 的歌，「我起初覺得會不會『褻瀆神靈』呢？」Hayley 說道。「但我意識到 Radiohead 他們從不會視他們的作品是神聖或是甚麼寶藏，因為他們永遠不會迷戀著其中表一種表達形式，聽眾樂迷的情感似乎也動搖不列他們的創作方向。每次人們以為他們已發揮出最好最極致的才華，卻每次之後都綻放出更意想不到的色彩。」
Hayley Williams 在 5 月時推出了首張個人
專輯，當中除了《Simmer》，還有《Taken》、《Dead Horse》等等歌曲。
又一天價 - Jimi Hendrix 六十年代結他 22 萬美元成交