年輕還是老餅？14年前 Peter Bjorn and John 的《Young Folks》

撰文：宋燁文
【星期六聽聽歌】2020 年與 2006 年，14 年之隔，感覺卻好像只有一年之隔。那年有一首很不錯的歌曲，是瑞典樂隊 Peter Bjorn and John 創作的《Young Folks》。歌曲的旋律、歌詞和 mv ，都值得樂迷一聽再聽一看再看。
1999 年組成的 indie pop 樂隊 Peter Bjorn and John 有著三位瑞典人 Peter Morén、 Björn Yttling 和 John Eriksson，其實到現時為止他們已推出過共 9 張專輯，但大家對他們最深印象的，就是 2006 年第三張專輯《Writer’s Block》的一曲《Young Folks》：
歌找來了前 The Concretes 的女主音 Victoria Bergsman 來客串獻聲，最經典是兩人在歌開首的「口哨對唱」；歌曲的 mv 則由 Shout Out Louds 的 Ted Malmros 執導及由動畫師 Graham Samuels 主理。《Young Folks》可以說是樂隊打進美國市場的一次，不少美劇如《How I Met Your Mother》、《Gossip Girl》等都有採用。
And we don't care about the young folk Talkin' 'bout the young style And we don't care about the old folks Talkin' 'bout the old style too And we don't care about their own faults Talkin' 'bout our own style All we care 'bout is talking Talking only me and you
最有意思都是「And we don't care about their own faults. Talkin’ 'bout our own style」，上一輩還是下一輩的人有怎樣的生活態度，都不關我們的事了。
再聽一下他們在 2007 年出席《Late Night with Conan O’Brien》時的現場演出：
