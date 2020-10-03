Gorillaz 終極一玩 與 Elton John 和 6lack 聯乘新歌

Gorillaz 再一次和大家分享擁有巨星級人馬的音樂企劃《Song Machine》聯乘系列的作品，與 Elton John 及 6lack 的新曲《The Pink Phantom》的 mv。

MV 中大家看到了版「動畫化」的 Elton John，與 Gorillaz 對彈鋼琴

Elton John 說：「Damon 想邀請我和他做一點事唱一首歌，現在出來的效果我很滿意。我在倫敦的錄音室，Damon 則在英國另一頭 Devon，但創作的過程是那麼緊密和令人投入。我對 Damon 的音樂喜愛有加，因為他除了努力不懈外，也總是能融合不同類型的音樂。他一直在追求更多元化的創作，不會只留在自己的舒適圈，他不休止的創作更是令全世界很多原是名不見經傳的音樂人讓世人認識到，我很崇拜他。我一直都是 Gorillaz 的 fans，叫我和他玩音樂我當然不用考慮甚麼，很高興歌曲的成果。」

Damon 的「第二身」2D 則說：「謝謝 Elton 爵士的大方答應今次的合作，與你一起創作時感受到你的才華，呀，還有你帶來給我們吃的丹麥夾餅，令我們製作出一首史上最動人的歌曲。」

《Song Machine》系列會合輯成特別專輯 ——《Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez》

《Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez》恆常版曲目:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

《Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez》豪華版曲目:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

Gorillaz《Song Machine》系列又有新作！與 Robert Smith 聯乘

慶祝首張專輯邁向 20 周年 Gorillaz 推出全新畫集

經典電玩《 PAC-MAN 》40 周年 Gorillaz 新歌贈慶