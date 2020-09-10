Gorillaz《Song Machine》系列又有新作！與 Robert Smith 聯乘

在經過一個「唞暑」的休息時間後，Gorillaz 再次為《Song Machine》特輯推出新作！

Gorillaz 本身在《Song Machine》系列中已和不同大明星合作過，有已故傳奇 Afrobeat 鼓手 Tony Allen、Schoolboy Q、Octavian 、Georgia、 Joy Division 的 Peter Hook 等等，今次，有 The Cure 的 Robert Smith！來到「Episode Six」的《Song Machine》，Gorillaz 成員玩到上太空，成員都穿上了太空衣，而 Robert Smith 就變了我們的衛星 —— 月光光：

Robert Smith 變了月光光

今次 Gorillaz 更同時翅布《Song Machine》系列會合輯成特別專輯 ——《Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez》，名字配襯現實世界的情況了。有些歌曲更是全新、例如是和 St.Vincent 、Beck 、Elton John 、EarthGang 和 GoldLink 合作的作品。

《Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez》豪華版曲目:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

