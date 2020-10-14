Smashing Pumpkins x Jay-Z? Mash-up 專輯要聽聽！

十幾年前，正確來說是 2004 年，音樂人 Danger Mouse 推出了一張 mashup 專輯《The Grey Album》，大家可以當成是 remix 專輯，但就是將 The Beatles 於 1968 年推出的「白專輯」（The White Album）內的歌曲，sample 到 Jay-Z 於 2003 年推出的《The Black Album》中的歌曲內。那個時候令到樂壇轟動一時... 2020 年，rapper Spose 也在網上發布了一張 mashup 專輯，將樂隊 The Smashing Pumpkins 在1995 年推出的專輯《Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness》sample 到 Jay-Z 的《The Black Album》中！

當年《The Grey Album》版 The Beatles 的發行商 EMI 阻止發行及售賣，令到不少音樂網站唱片店群起反抗，舉行《The Grey Album》的限時下載，爭取 sampling 的自由採用。連 Jay-Z 及 The Beatles 成員 Paul McCartney 都支持這張專輯，Paul 更指唱片公司對這專輯過份大驚小怪呢。Danger Mouse 則強調《The Grey Album》一直以來都是一件藝術企劃，不是要去牟利。

16 年過去，Jay-Z 的 mashup 專輯再現！今次是由 rapper Spose 主理的，用了 alternative rock 樂隊 The Smashing Pumpkins 的 1995 年專輯《Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness》作 sample！Spose 的這張 mashup 專輯名為《Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness》，於 twitter 上分享了：

I'm not sure how long this will exist before it gets taken down but I re-produced the entire "Black Album" by my favorite rapper Jay-Z using only music by my favorite band The Smashing Pumpkins, enjoy!!!



Tag SP or Hov fans plz!!! pic.twitter.com/2z1e4VblJO — Spose (@spizzyspose) October 13, 2020

更同時分享整張《Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness》專輯內歌曲：

《Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness》 歌單:

01 “Interlude / Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness”

02 “Change Clothes / I Am One”

03 “Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock”

04 “Allure / Tonight, Tonight”

05 “Threat / Mayonaise”

06 “Encore / X.Y.U.”

07 “Moment of Clarity / Today”

08 “99 Problems / Porcelina of the Vast Oceans”

09 “What More Can I Say / Hummer”

10 “Justify My Thug / Ava Adore”

11 “Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High”

12 “Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye”

13 “December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine”

14 “My First Song / Marquis In Spades”