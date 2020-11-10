Queens of the Stone Age 分享未曝光演出為恐襲死者家屬籌款

2015 年巴黎恐襲（November 2015 Paris attacks）踏入五周年，為向死者及其家屬作出敬意向幫助，樂隊 Queens of the Stone Age 為其中的死者家屬成立的基金 Nick Alexander Memorial Trust 及 Life for Paris 慈善機構籌款，分享從未曝光的 acoustic 演出片段。

五年前的恐襲，巴黎有多個地方受到自殺式炸彈或槍擊事件，其中最嚴重的是於當地 Bataclan Theatre 舉行的 Eagles of Death Metal 演出，恐怖分子在內脅持近 500 名樂迷及工作人員，與巴黎警方對侍，最終釀成 89 人死亡、100 受人嚴重受傷的慘劇。

Bataclan Theatre 慘劇發生後法國並和軍與刻有死者名字的紀念碑。（網上圖片）

Nick Alexander Memorial Trust 是為在 Bataclan Theatre 其中一受害人 Nick Alexander 而設。 Queens of the Stone Age 的演出片段為其籌款 —— 是 2018 年樂隊在塔斯曼尼亞（Tasmania）的MONA - Museum of Old and New Art 中，為當地的 Hobart 兒童醫院演出。

演出片段將會在美國東岸時間 11 月 13 日中午 12 時（香港時間 14 日凌晨 1 時）於其官方 YouTube 頻道首播。

