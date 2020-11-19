The Postal Service 下月推全新專輯《Everything Will Change》

說是新專輯，但其實是一張現場演出專輯。The Postal Service 早在 2013 年解散了，《Everything Will Change》收錄了 2013 年樂隊在 Lollapalooza 的最後一場演出。

專輯會收錄 15 首 The Postal Service 的歌曲，包括《Such Great Heights》、《TheDistrict Slepps Alone Tonight》、《Sleeping In》和《Natural Anthem》等樂迷最愛。是當年樂隊於加州巴克利 Greek Theatre 的最後音樂會。

上述的片段早在 2014 年由 Justin Mitchell 執導成演唱會紀錄片；今次的則成為專輯讓樂迷收藏。

《Everything Will Change》將於 12 月 4 日由 Sub Pop 推出。

Everything Will Change Tracklist:

1. “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight”

2. “We Will Become Silhouettes”

3. “Sleeping In”

4. “Turn Around”

5. “Nothing Better”

6. “Recycled Air”

7. “Be Still My Heart”

8. “Clark Gable”

9. “Our Secret” (Beat Happening cover)

10. “This Place Is a Prison”

11. “A Tattered Line of String”

12. “Such Great Heights”

13. “Natural Anthem”

14. “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)”

15. “Brand New Colony”

