Bob Dylan 與 George Harrison 罕有 jam 歌？特別套裝將推出

有報道指幾星期前在歐洲一間唱片店得到了一小批收錄了 Bob Dylan 不少歌曲的採排版本（outtakes）及罕有作品的合輯套裝《1970》，當中更有與 The Beatles 已故成員 George Harrison 參與的合作演出！這個限量版合輯將會在明年二月正式量產發行

在歐洲那一批當然是迅雷不及掩耳的速度售罄了，Bob Dylan 的樂迷也完全不知可以怎樣可以再找到這張合輯，又其實，Sony/Columbia Records 在 2012 年就因為不想非官方版權的 Bob Dylan 作品流入歐洲，只在歐洲推出了一張名為《The 50th Anniversary Collection: The Copyright Extension Collection, Volume 1》 ，之後再於 2013 、2014 及去年推出過《The 50th Anniversary Collection 1963》、《The 50th Anniversary Collection 1964》 和《The 50th Anniversary Collection1969》後繼合輯，今次的《1970》 即將於明年全球推出！

'1970' 3-disc set, out on 2/26. Includes previously unreleased outtakes from the 'Self Portrait' and 'New Morning’ sessions plus the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison, performing together on nine tracks. https://t.co/vKiTpzQ79E pic.twitter.com/ImWKDGClbE — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 18, 2020

當中包括從未正式推出過、 1970 年 5 月 1 日的一節錄音室 session，Bob Dylan 與 George Harrison 一起 jam 歌，唱了 Dylan 自己作品《One Too Many Mornings》、《Gates of Eden》、《Mama, You Been On My Mind》，另外又翻唱了 The Everly Brothers 的《All I Have to Do Is Dream》、Carl Perkins 的《Matchbox》等等。

《1970》亦有不少未曾推出過的 outtakes，是 Bob Dylan 當年錄製《Self Portrait》和《New Morning》時的。合輯會以 3CDs Box Set 套裝推出，歌單非常豐富呢。

Disc 1

March 3, 1970

I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

Universal Soldier – Take 1

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

Little Moses – Take 1

Alberta – Take 2

Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

Alberta – Take 5

May 1, 1970

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

If Not for You – Take 1

Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

If Not for You – Take 2

If Not for You – Take 3

Song to Woody – Take 1

Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

Yesterday – Take 1

Disc 2

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

Cupid – Take 1

All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

Gates of Eden – Take 1

I Threw It All Away – Take 1

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

Matchbox – Take 1

Your True Love – Take 1

Telephone Wire – Take 1

Fishing Blues – Take 1

Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

It Ain’t Me Babe

If Not for You

Sign on the Window – Take 1

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Take 3

George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)

June 1, 1970

Alligator Man

Alligator Man [rock version]

Alligator Man [country version]

Sarah Jane 1

Sign on the Window

Sarah Jane 2

Disc 3

June 2, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

Jamaica Farewell

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Long Black Veil

One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

Three Angels

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

New Morning

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy

Sign on the Window – stereo mix

Winterlude

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

Lily of the West – Take 2

Father of Night – rehearsal

Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

Day of the Locusts – Take 2

David Bowie 翻唱 Bob Dylan John Lennon 將以七吋單曲推出