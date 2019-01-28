Google I/O 2019 開發者大會　落實舉行日期及地點

Android 手機界一大盛事 Google I/O 2019 終於落實，大會將於 5 月 7 至 9 日於 Mountain View 的 The Shoreline Amphitheatre 舉行。（文：黎生）
Google CEO Sundar Pichai 剛剛在 Twitter 正式宣布 Google I/O 2019 的舉行時日期及地點。今年 I/O 大會將於 5 月 7 日至 9 日在 Mountain View 的 The Shoreline Amphitheatre 舉行，而該處亦連續三年被 Google 挑選為 I/O 大會場地，意味著日後的 I/O 大會很可能繼續在這裡舉行。
Glad the transmission was received:) See you at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 7-9 for this year's I/O! #io19 pic.twitter.com/CXWpQR4Eza— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 25, 2019
預計 Google I/O 2019 大會將會正式發布 Android Q 系統，另外因為早前有 Android Q 的 Beta 版流出，讓坊間知道系統將會設有更好的「Dark Mode」及「權限操作」等功能，讓不少用家感到期待。相信在稍後時間將會有更多 Android Q 的新功能流出，Google 也會在稍後時間透露 Android Q 的「甜品」代號。
坊間預計 Google I/O 2019 將可能發布 Google 3 Lite，實行軟硬兼備。
另外，Google I/O 2019 中亦可能會展示全新的 Google 3 Lite 及 Google 3 XL Lite，讓 Google I/O 2019 將會軟硬兼備，值得大家留意。
來源：GSMArena