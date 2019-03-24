Apple AirPower 將推出並刪減一項功能　一直不推出真正原因曝光

Apple AirPower 終於要推出！MacRumors 在 Apple 澳洲的 AirPods 頁面當中，找到全新的 AirPower 相片，陪著 AirPods 無線充電盒登場的更有最新的 iPhone XS Max，代表產品可能即將面世；不過相片卻似乎透露了一項大家期待已久的功能很有機會已經取消！另外，AirPower 撇除技術困難之外，另一個令到產品遲遲未能發售的原因亦都在近日揭曉。
Apple AirPower 配搭 iPhone XS Max 及全新 AirPods 的官方照片，由 Apple 消息網站 MacRumors 在澳洲 Apple 官網 AirPods 頁面當中，根據源碼找到。雖然 Apple 已經移除有關相片，不過相關的源碼依然隱藏在網頁中，代表產品將會在短期後上架。
AirPower 配搭 iPhone XS Max 及全新 AirPods 的官方照片，出現在 Apple 澳洲網站中。（MacRumors）
大家可以從相片中，見到 AirPower 上已經換上了 iPhone XS Max 及最新的 AirPods 2 配無線充電盒，去取代最初官方相片當中的 iPhone 8 Plus、Apple Watch 及 AirPods。等等，新官方相片中為什麼獨欠 Apple Watch 系列？其實 Apple Watch 使用 Apple 自家的無線充電標準，而 iPhone 系列及 AirPods 的無線充電盒，皆使用業界的 Qi 無線充電標準。難道 AirPower 最終取消對 Apple Watch 的支援？
AirPower 最初發布時，標榜支援 Qi 制式的 iPhone 及 AirPods，同時跟 Apple 自家制式的 Apple Watch 同時充電。（MacRumors）
Apple 當初標榜用戶可以將 iPhone 及其他產品任意放在 AirPower 的任何位置上充電，令 AirPower 對比市面上其他無線充電產品更有吸引力。不過要做到同時支援 Qi 及 Apple Watch 的無線充電規格，似乎成為 AirPower 開發過程的一大難題，除了在 AirPower 當中安放兩組不同用途的充電線圈本來就殊不簡單外，還要考慮到當中的安全隱憂。似乎 Apple 為了令 AirPower 終於可以重見天日，將可能犧牲產品對 Apple Watch 的支援。
Apple 成功奪回 AirPower 商標的相關法律文件（按圖放大）
另外，Apple 近日關於商標註冊的官司，揭露了 AirPower 的商標原來一直不在 Apple 手上，似乎是技術問題之外，Apple 遲遲未推出 AirPower 的原因。不過根據 MacRumors 的最新報道，Apple 已經成功取回 AirPower 的商標擁有權。而根據台灣 DigiTimes 引述供應鏈消息，AirPower 如無意外將會在 3 月底前正式推出。由2017 年的 iPhone X 發布會等到今時今日，相信大家應該不介意多等幾日吧？