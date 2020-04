【健力士】刷新45個世界紀錄　南亞武者批爆256個合桃

Good News from Guinness World Records



The most walnuts crushed with the elbow in 1 min. is 256, & was achieved by Muhammad Rashid in Karachi, Pakistan on 1 Dec 2019.



Previous Record was made by India's Prabhakar Reddy